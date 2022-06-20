Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $188.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 4.87% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.02% in that time.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $3.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.89 billion, up 8.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $13.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.57% and +8.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Tractor Supply is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tractor Supply has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.82 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.08, so we one might conclude that Tractor Supply is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 1.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.