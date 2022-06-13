Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $192.03, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 3.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 26.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.32%.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $3.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.89 billion, up 8.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $13.77 billion, which would represent changes of +10.57% and +8.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tractor Supply currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

Also, we should mention that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

