Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $193.85, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 2.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tractor Supply as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $3.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.89 billion, up 8.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $13.76 billion, which would represent changes of +10.57% and +8.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. Tractor Supply is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.38.

We can also see that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

