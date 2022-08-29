Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $190.13, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 0.22% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tractor Supply as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tractor Supply is projected to report earnings of $2.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.28 billion, up 8.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.58 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion, which would represent changes of +11.27% and +10.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Tractor Supply is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.33, which means Tractor Supply is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 1.95 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.





