Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $209.11, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 8.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tractor Supply as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, up 11.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.22 billion, up 11.83% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tractor Supply currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.28, so we one might conclude that Tractor Supply is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.