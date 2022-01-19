Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $220.66, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 0.72% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.78% in that time.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.21 billion, up 11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. Tractor Supply is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tractor Supply currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.7.

Also, we should mention that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

