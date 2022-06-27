Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $202.51, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 5.48% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.14% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.50, up 9.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.89 billion, up 8.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $13.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.57% and +8.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tractor Supply's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.64, so we one might conclude that Tractor Supply is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

