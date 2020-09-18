Tractor Supply (TSCO) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $138.11, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.88%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 9.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.59% in that time.

TSCO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TSCO is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.39 billion, up 20.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.29 per share and revenue of $9.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.4% and +19.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TSCO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TSCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note TSCO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.75, so we one might conclude that TSCO is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

