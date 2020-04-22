Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $95.33, changing hands as high as $96.20 per share. Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSCO's low point in its 52 week range is $63.8901 per share, with $114.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.75. The TSCO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

