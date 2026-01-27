Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (TSCO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.01 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tractor Supply metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Petsense' will likely reach 209 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 206 .

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores' to reach 2,596 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,502 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' reaching 2,387 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,296 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales per selling square foot' will reach $98.26 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $96.50 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Selling Square Footage' should come in at 41 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39 millions of square feet.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' of 21 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'New stores opened - Petsense' will reach 3 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4 .

Tractor Supply shares have witnessed a change of +9.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSCO is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

