Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported $4.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $0.81 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.4 billion, representing a surprise of +0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Comparable store sales (decrease)/increase : 1.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 1.5% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Number of stores - Petsense : 207 versus 209 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 207 versus 209 estimated by six analysts on average. Number of stores : 2,542 compared to the 2,543 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2,542 compared to the 2,543 average estimate based on six analysts. Number of stores - Tractor Supply : 2,335 versus 2,334 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2,335 versus 2,334 estimated by six analysts on average. Sales per selling square foot : $111.67 compared to the $110.48 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $111.67 compared to the $110.48 average estimate based on five analysts. Total Selling Square Footage : 39.76 Msq ft versus 40.02 Msq ft estimated by five analysts on average.

: 39.76 Msq ft versus 40.02 Msq ft estimated by five analysts on average. New stores opened - Tractor Supply : 24 compared to the 22 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 24 compared to the 22 average estimate based on four analysts. New stores opened - Petsense: 2 versus 3 estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Tractor Supply performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Tractor Supply have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

