Tractor Supply (TSCO) Price Target Increased by 10.77% to 246.39

The average one-year price target for Tractor Supply (NasdaqGS:TSCO) has been revised to 246.39 / share. This is an increase of 10.77% from the prior estimate of 222.43 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 174.73 to a high of 283.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.36% from the latest reported closing price of 243.07 / share.

Tractor Supply Declares $1.10 Dividend

On February 5, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 26, 2024 will receive the payment on March 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.03 per share.

At the current share price of $243.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.44%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tractor Supply. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSCO is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 124,590K shares. The put/call ratio of TSCO is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 6,234K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,794K shares, representing an increase of 7.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,849K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,318K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,606K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822K shares, representing an increase of 38.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 76.84% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,511K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 2.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,382K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,409K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSCO by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Tractor Supply Background Information

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states.

