Tractor Supply (TSCO) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.7% in Session

Tractor Supply Company TSCO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 16.2% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company provided impressive second-quarter 2020 view on the back of strong demand for its products.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and one decrease in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Tractor Supply Company Price

Tractor Supply Company price | Tractor Supply Company Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Retail – Miscellaneous industry is Office Depot, Inc. ODP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.1% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.