Tractor Supply (TSCO) Lined Up for Q1 Earnings: Factors to Note

Tractor Supply Company TSCO is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 21, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2,899 million, indicating growth of 3.8% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States is expected to decrease year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the quarter under discussion has been stable at $1.39 in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a decline of 10.3% from the year-ago period.



Tractor Supply has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22%, on average. In the last reported quarter, this Brentwood, TN-based company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%.

Tractor Supply Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Tractor Supply Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tractor Supply Company Quote

Key Factors to Note

Tractor Supply has been benefiting from its robust business strategies, "Life Out Here" and everyday low pricing, as well as favorable consumer demand for product categories. In addition, the company's Neighbor's Club loyalty program remains sturdy. Its omni-channel initiatives, including curbside pickup and same-day delivery, have been aiding digital sales. We note that strength in everyday merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible products, has been fueling sales.



Clearly, the aforementioned factors instill optimism regarding the outcome. However, margins still remain an area to watch. Product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges currently plaguing Tractor Supply. However, the company's price management actions and other margin driving initiatives might have been able to partially offset these impediments.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Tractor Supply this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tractor Supply has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +12.73%.

3 More Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Builders FirstSource BLDR currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.04 suggests an increase of 85.5% from the year-ago reported number.



Builders FirstSource's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.75 billion, which suggests an increase of 13.8% from the prior-year quarter. BLDR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74%, on average.

Costco COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register bottom-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $3.02 suggests an improvement from $2.75 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Costco's top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $50.57 billion, which indicates an improvement of 11.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.



Performance Food Group Company PFGC currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 51 cents suggests growth from 19 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Performance Food Group Company's top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $13.08 billion, indicating an improvement of 81.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PFGC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

