Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $138.42, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 15.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.

TSCO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 23, 2020. On that day, TSCO is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.99 billion, up 27.13% from the prior-year quarter.

TSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $9.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.66% and +13.34%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSCO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.51% higher. TSCO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSCO has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.58 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.2, which means TSCO is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 1.99 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

