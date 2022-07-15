Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $203.20, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 5.84% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tractor Supply as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2022. On that day, Tractor Supply is projected to report earnings of $3.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.89 billion, up 8.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.52 per share and revenue of $13.76 billion, which would represent changes of +10.57% and +8.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tractor Supply is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tractor Supply currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.25, which means Tractor Supply is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

