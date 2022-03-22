Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $231.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 8.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tractor Supply as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $1.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.9 billion, up 3.83% from the prior-year quarter.

TSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.38 per share and revenue of $13.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.94% and +8.05%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Tractor Supply's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.75, so we one might conclude that Tractor Supply is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.