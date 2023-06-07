Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $217.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.44% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 10.28% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tractor Supply is projected to report earnings of $3.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.3 billion, up 10.26% from the year-ago period.

TSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.49 per share and revenue of $15.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.03% and +7.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Tractor Supply is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Tractor Supply's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.75.

Also, we should mention that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.