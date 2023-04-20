Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $249 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 7.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tractor Supply as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, Tractor Supply is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.3 billion, up 9.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.46 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.72% and +7.17%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Tractor Supply is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tractor Supply is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.98.

It is also worth noting that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

