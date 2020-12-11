Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed the most recent trading day at $138.66, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 3.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.09% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSCO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.46, up 20.66% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion, up 22.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $10.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.74% and +24.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSCO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. TSCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TSCO has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.34 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.14.

It is also worth noting that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

