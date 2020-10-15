Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $152.10, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 9.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TSCO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 22, 2020. On that day, TSCO is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.39 billion, up 20.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.30 per share and revenue of $9.97 billion, which would represent changes of +34.62% and +19.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSCO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. TSCO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note TSCO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.11, which means TSCO is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TSCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.21 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

