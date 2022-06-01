Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $190.66, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had lost 8.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tractor Supply is projected to report earnings of $3.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.87 billion, up 7.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.50 per share and revenue of $13.84 billion, which would represent changes of +10.34% and +8.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. Tractor Supply currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tractor Supply is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.75.

Investors should also note that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

