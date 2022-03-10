Tractor Supply (TSCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tractor Supply (TSCO) closed at $228.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the retailer for farmers and ranchers had gained 0.17% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Tractor Supply will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, down 10.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.9 billion, up 3.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.33 per share and revenue of $13.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.36% and +8.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tractor Supply. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. Tractor Supply is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Tractor Supply's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.81, so we one might conclude that Tractor Supply is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.