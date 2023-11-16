Tractor Supply (TSCO) Enriches Pet Food Line With NutriSource

Petsense by Tractor Supply Company TSCO has expanded its premium pet food offerings by introducing NutriSource to its extensive lineup. This collaboration aims to enhance the pet shopping experience by offering a diverse range of high-quality products, promoting pet health and creating a positive impact on the well-being of pets and their owners.



The addition includes NutriSource's brands such as NutriSource, Pure Vita, Element Series and Choice, all of which are typically found in independent pet stores dedicated to promoting animal health and nutrition.



The curated assortment of NutriSource products, including popular grain-inclusive formulas like Adult Chicken & Rice, Beef & Rice, Turkey & Rice, Small & Medium Breed Puppy and Large Breed Puppy will be available in Petsense by Tractor Supply stores across the United States as well as online at Petsense.com.



Notably, NutriSource pet foods are known for their proprietary Good 4 Life system, comprising four key ingredients that work synergistically to support gut health and enhance the overall well-being of pets.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s More?

In addition to the introduction of NutriSource, Petsense by Tractor Supply is also featuring Finley's pet treats. Finley's superfood biscuits and protein-packed trainer bite lines provide a guilt-free way for pet owners to feel good about giving back to the community.



To celebrate the NutriSource launch, TSCO’s customers (both online and in-store) will receive a complimentary bag of Finley's treats with the purchase of any NutriSource dry dog food through Nov 30.



In the third quarter, the company opened 17 Tractor Supply stores and three Petsense by Tractor Supply stores. Management intends to continue with its store-opening initiatives in 2023. It plans to open 80 Tractor Supply stores and 10-15 Petsense stores in 2023. TSCO expects to increase its annual new store growth figure to 80 in 2024 and 90 in 2025.

Wrapping Up

The company’s distinctive approach has paved the way for Petsense to introduce NutriSource's reputable lineup to a broader audience, aiming to make these high-quality pet foods accessible to customers everywhere. Furthermore, the inclusion of Finley's treats demonstrates Petsense by Tractor Supply's commitment to providing exceptional care for pets in a community-oriented setting.



Lately, Tractor Supply has been struggling, with its shares losing 5.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 11%. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has been struggling with its top-line performance and expects net sales in the range of $14.5-$14.6 billion for 2023, down from the earlier projected band of $14.8-$14.9 billion.

