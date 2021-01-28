Tractor Supply Sees FY EPS In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) said it expects net income to be in the range of $750 million - $800 million or $6.50 - $6.90 per share, and net sales of $10.7 billion - $11.0 billion for fiscal year 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.52 per share and revenues of $10.53 billion for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

It expects annual comparable store sales to be decline 2.0% to increase of 1.0%.

Comparable store sales for the fourth-quarter of 2020 increased 27.3% versus an increase of 0.1% in the prior year's fourth quarter. Comparable store sales for the fourth quarter 2020 were driven by comparable average transaction count and ticket growth of 14.3% and 13.0%, respectively.

Tractor Supply declared a quarterly cash dividend per share of the company's common stock of $0.52, which is a 30% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on March 9, 2021, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on February 22, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.