Tractor Supply Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $259.27 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $241.47 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $3.719 billion from $3.468 billion last year.

Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $259.27 Mln. vs. $241.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.719 Bln vs. $3.468 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.06 to $2.13

