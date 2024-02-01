Tractor Supply Reports Retreat In Q4 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $247.90 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $270.87 million, or $2.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $3.66 billion from $4.01 billion last year.

Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $247.90 Mln. vs. $270.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.28 vs. $2.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.22 -Revenue (Q4): $3.66 Bln vs. $4.01 Bln last year.

