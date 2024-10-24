Tractor Supply reports Q3 SSS down 0.2%

08:53 EDT Tractor Supply (TSCO) reports Q3 SSS down 0.2%
Read More on TSCO:
- Tractor Supply to acquire Allivet, terms undisclosed
- Tractor Supply reports Q3 EPS $2.24, consensus $2.24
- Tractor Supply narrows FY24 EPS view to $10.10-$10.40 from $10.00-$10.40
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Tractor Supply price target raised to $335 from $300 at Telsey Advisory
