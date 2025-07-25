Key Points - GAAP revenue of $4.44 billion exceeded estimates for Q2 FY2025 and grew 4.5% versus the prior year.

- Comparable store sales rose 1.5%, shifting from a decline, led by consumable and essential products.

- Full-year earnings guidance reaffirmed; gross margin (GAAP) expanded despite rising operating costs.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), a leading rural lifestyle retailer serving recreational farmers, ranchers, and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, released its second quarter 2025 results on July 24, 2025. GAAP revenue was $4.44 billion, beating the consensus GAAP estimate of $4.39 billion. Reported earnings per share (GAAP) were $0.81, ahead of the expected $0.80. While operating income, net income, and comparable store sales (GAAP) showed measured improvement over the prior year, Operating expense growth continued to pressure margins. Management reaffirmed its full-year outlook, signaling continued steady performance in core categories and ongoing investment in omnichannel capabilities.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.81 $0.80 $0.79 2.5% Revenue (GAAP) $4.44 billion $4.39 billion $4.25 billion 4.5% Operating Income $577.8 million $561.5 million 2.9% Net Income $430.0 million $425.2 million 1.1% Comparable Store Sales Growth 1.5% (0.5%) 2.0 pp

Company Background and Strategic Focus

Tractor Supply operates the largest network of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States, focused on serving recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, and pet owners. Its product assortment covers feed, pet food, hardware, tools, gardening supplies, apparel, and home improvement products. The retailer's unique positioning as a "trip consolidator" means customers shop for a wide range of essential supplies in one visit.

The business continually emphasizes customer loyalty, efficient supply chain management, and expanding digital and omnichannel services. Recent priorities include growing its Neighbor's Club loyalty base, strengthening private brands, and integrating online ordering with in-store pickup. The company's key success factors include a resilient merchandise mix dominated by consumable, usable, and edible goods, a large base of repeat customers, and ongoing investments to modernize its stores and digital experience.

Quarter Highlights: Sales, Operations, and Product Trends

Net sales (GAAP) rose 4.5% year over year, with comparable store sales increased 1.5%. Both key figures improved from the prior year, when comparable store sales were negative. The driver was continued strength in "needs-based" categories—these include consumable products like animal feed, pet food, and household staples—which offset softness in more discretionary or seasonal product lines. The company also opened 24 new Tractor Supply stores and 2 Petsense companion animal stores, adding to its national footprint.

Customer traffic rose, as comparable store transaction count increased 1.0%, indicating more shoppers made purchases compared to the previous year. The average amount spent per visit ("average ticket") was up 0.5%. Management noted deflationary trends in key categories, and spring weather delays affected some seasonal sales early in the period. However, needs-based categories and apparel regained strength as spring progressed.

Profitability metrics tell a mixed story. Gross profit (GAAP) grew 5.4% from the prior year. Gross margin expanded by 30 basis points to 36.9% compared to the prior year’s second quarter, reflecting disciplined cost management and efficiency in sourcing products. However, selling, general, and administrative expenses—the broad category covering wages, advertising, and store costs—climbed 6.8% and outpaced sales growth. This led to significant pressure on operating margins. The company attributed these higher costs to investments in new stores, technology, and supply chain upgrades. A sale-leaseback transaction contributed a $17 million gain that modestly offset expense growth.

Although Net income increased 1.1% compared to the prior year, capital allocation remained disciplined. Inventory per store was stable, with Inventory turns (annualized) were 3.60 compared to 3.64 in the prior year. Management also highlighted success in increasing exclusive brand sales (now 27.6% of total). Notably, the Allivet acquisition enabled launch of pet prescription (Rx) services, expanding in-store and digital pet health offerings. This was integrated into the retailer's online and mobile app platform during the quarter.

Store expansion efforts, digital investment, and renewed focus on exclusive brand products supported the top line. The company continued to prioritize U.S. sourcing of its merchandise, actively reducing exposure to China—down to 50% of direct imports by year end—for items not produced domestically. Management also described ongoing steps to further limit tariff risks and navigate vendor price pressures, with plans to move more production to alternative countries.

Shareholder returns included $72.8 million in share repurchases at an average $51.10 per share and $122.0 million paid in cash dividends. The company reported a slower share buyback pace, reflecting a conservative approach to capital management in a period of elevated investment and cost uncertainty. The quarterly dividend was $0.23 per share.

Outlook and Considerations for Future Quarters

Management reaffirmed its full-year guidance, targeting net sales growth of 4% to 8%, comparable store sales growth of 0% to 4%, and earnings per share (guidance) between $2.00 and $2.18. The operating margin range was set at 9.5% to 9.9%. Capital spending plans remained focused on new store openings, store upgrades, and digital platform enhancements. The share repurchase forecast was maintained at $325 million to $375 million.

Key variables for the coming quarters include the impact of tariffs on imported merchandise, possible cost-sharing scenarios with vendors, and whether price increases will be needed or can be absorbed without affecting sales volumes. Despite ongoing consumer caution, management’s guidance assumes stability in core “needs-based” categories and relies on continued traffic and transaction growth. Investors should also monitor trends in discretionary categories, supply chain shifts, and any material changes in tariff rates or operating expenses that could influence operating margin performance and overall profitability.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,040%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short October 2025 $60 calls on Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.