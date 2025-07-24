Tractor Supply Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $430.04 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $425.19 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $4.439 billion from $4.246 billion last year.

Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $430.04 Mln. vs. $425.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $4.439 Bln vs. $4.246 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.