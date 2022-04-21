Tractor Supply Q1 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $187.23 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $181.35 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $3.02 billion from $2.79 billion last year.

Tractor Supply earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $187.23 Mln. vs. $181.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q1): $3.02 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.20 - $9.50 Full year revenue guidance: $13.6 - $13.8 Bln

