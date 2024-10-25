News & Insights

Tractor Supply price target raised to $325 from $300 at DA Davidson

October 25, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

DA Davidson raised the firm’s price target on Tractor Supply (TSCO) to $325 from $300 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The stock has been a strong outperformer year to date despite lackluster trends, and while Q3 comps were surprisingly weak in the face of what looked like improving data, the easier comparison in Q4 should help momentum, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

