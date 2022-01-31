Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.92

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 8th of March to US$0.92, which will be 77% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 1.2% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Tractor Supply's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Tractor Supply's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 6.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:TSCO Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Tractor Supply Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.14 to US$2.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 31% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Tractor Supply has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Tractor Supply Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Tractor Supply that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

