Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), the leading rural lifestyle retailer, reported its first-quarter earnings on April 24, 2025.

The company saw a minor 2.1% revenue increase from Q1 FY2024, reaching $3.47 billion. However, earnings per share (EPS) dropped to $0.34 from $0.37 in Q1 FY2025, marking an 8.0% decrease.

This quarterly performance revealed both progress and challenges, as the company navigated economic shifts while facing new tariffs.

Metric Q1 2025 Q1 Estimate Q1 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.34 N/A $0.37 (8.1%) Revenue (GAAP) $3.47B N/A $3.39B 2.4% Net Income (GAAP) $179.4M N/A $198.2M (9.5%) Operating Margin (GAAP) 7.2% N/A 7.8% (0.56 pp)

Company Overview and Business Focus

Tractor Supply is known for catering to rural lifestyle enthusiasts, offering a wide range of products from livestock feed to outdoor power equipment. The company prioritizes its connection with its rural customer base, focusing on providing products that align with the "Out Here" lifestyle. This includes serving farmers, ranchers, and rural homeowners with specialized products and services. One of its key business strategies is maintaining customer loyalty through personalized and accessible shopping experiences, exemplified by its Neighbors Club loyalty program.

Recently, Tractor Supply has been expanding both its physical and digital presence. The company aims to merge its in-store experience with online platforms like TractorSupply.com, ensuring a seamless omnichannel shopping journey for its customers. It is actively opening new store locations and expanding its product line, particularly in the pet care segment.

Quarterly Highlights

The first quarter of 2025 showed revenue increasing by 2.1% to $3.47 billion, primarily driven by new store openings. This period also saw a comparable store sales declined by 0.9% in Q1 FY2025, contrasting with the 1.1% increase observed the previous year. This drop signals ongoing challenges within the retail sector, influenced by reduced consumer spending amid economic volatility and new tariffs.

The company achieved a gross margin improvement to 36.2%, up from 36.0% the previous year. Nonetheless, selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) rose to 29.0% of net sales, caused by investment in a new distribution center and other growth initiatives. Operating income in Q1 FY2025 fell by 5.3% to $249.1 million, while In Q1 FY2025, net income decreased by 9.5% to $179.4 million, highlighting the financial pressures from heightened costs and strategic investments.

In Q1 FY2025, 15 new Tractor Supply stores and two Petsense locations were opened. The overall operating margin declined to 7.2% in Q1 FY2025 from 7.8% in Q1 FY2024, due to increased expenses and market conditions. The company's focus on developing exclusive brands contributed 30.7% to total sales, showing the strength of its merchandising strategy amidst competitive challenges.

Looking Ahead

Tractor Supply's management revised its 2025 guidance, reflecting caution due to market volatility and tariffs. It expects full-year net sales growth of 4% to 8% for FY2025 and EPS of $2.00 to $2.18 for FY2025, adjusting downward from previous expectations. For the second quarter, the company anticipates a sales increase of 3% to 4% for Q2 FY2025, with comparable store sales remaining flat or showing marginal growth. Most metrics saw their target ranges widened, reflecting a more uncertain economy.

Investors should closely watch Tractor Supply's strategic initiatives, particularly its continued expansion and integration of physical and digital operations. The company's response to ongoing economic challenges and its adaptability in managing costs and leveraging acquisitions will be pivotal in driving future performance. Monitoring changes in consumer behavior and spending patterns amid economic uncertainties will also be crucial for future quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 811%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 153% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.