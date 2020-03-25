Tractor Supply Leans on Fulfilment Partners to Boost Its Same-Day Delivery Footprint

On Wednesday, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) announced several initiatives adjusting its operations through the initial phases of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The rural lifestyle retailer said it is boosting pay for hourly employees for the period from mid-March to late April while also issuing one-time bonuses to store managers and leaders. This move should help support the continued operation of most of its 1,800 stores across the country even if some have more limited staffing and earlier closing times.

Image source: Getty Images.

Tractor Supply is also aggressively expanding its digital selling posture, with plans to have mobile ordering capability at its entire store footprint within a few weeks. At the same time, the retailer has tapped several third-party partners to help it immediately boost its ability to make ultra-fast deliveries.

Over 600 stores have just been added to its same-day or next-day delivery network, the company said in a press release. "The expansion of our mobile point-of-sale [abilities] will allow for a safer shopping experience and improved customer service," CEO Hal Lawton said. "Further, we are significantly increasing our delivery options for customers, with the majority of our stores now having the capability to deliver."

10 stocks we like better than Tractor Supply

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tractor Supply wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.