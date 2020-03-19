Tractor Supply Joins Parade of Retailers Closing Early for Coronavirus

Deckers, Nordstrom, and Macy's are temporarily closing their stores in response to a combination of social distancing mandates and diminished demand. Walmart and Target are closing store doors early to give workers more time to disinfect stores and restock shelves for the next wave of shoppers.

Add Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) to this list of retailers curtailing store hours in response to the novel coronavirus.

Image source: Getty Images.

On Thursday, Tractor Supply announced that this weekend it will institute new operating hours at all its stores. Beginning Sunday, March 22, Tractor Supply stores will open at 8 a.m. Monday to Saturday, and at 9 a.m. on Sundays. Every day of the week, Tractor Supply will close up shop at 6 p.m.

"We are in unprecedented times, and our customers' ability to take care of their families, property and animals remains essential," said Tractor Supply CEO Hal Lawton, explaining the decision to curtail store hours, but not close its stores entirely.

Tractor Supply sees itself as "an essential, needs-based retailer" that supplies its "rural lifestyle" customers with essentials including: animal feed, pet food, livestock and pet medicines, agricultural supplies, hardware and maintenance supplies, hydraulic fluid for farm equipment, lawn and vegetable garden products, and heating and fuel.

To keep these items accessible to its customer base, Tractor Supply is therefore committing to stay open "to be here for them and do everything we can to assist them, while protecting our team members and customers and preventing the spread of the virus," said Lawton.

