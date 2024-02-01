Tractor Supply Guides FY24 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) initiated its earnings, net sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2024.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $9.85 to $10.50 per share on net sales between $14.7 billion and $15.1 billion, with comparable store sales between a decline of 1.0 percent and growth of 1.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.32 per share on revenues of $15.03 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

