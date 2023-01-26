Tractor Supply Guides FY23 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) initiated earnings, net sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2023.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.30 to $10.60 per share on net sales between $15.0 billion and $15.3 billion, with comparable store sales growth of 3.5 to 5.5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $10.47 per share on revenues of $15.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

