Tractor Supply Guides FY20 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) initiated earnings, net sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2020.

Fourth quarter comparable store sales increased 0.1 percent on top of 5.7 percent comparable store sales growth in the same period last year.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.90 to $5.10 per share on net sales between $8.75 billion and $ 8.90 billion, with comparable Store Sales growth of 1.5 to 3.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.21 per share on net sales growth of 6.7 percent to $8.96 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also expects share repurchases for fiscal 2020 to be in the range of $450 million to $550 million and new store growth of about 80 new Tractor Supply and 10 to 15 new Petsense store openings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.