Tractor Supply Expands Feed Products With Triple Crown Launch

Tractor Supply Company TSCO joined forces with Triple Crown Nutrition, Inc. to launch Triple Crown premium products in a bid to expand its horse feed offerings. Further, selective products from Triple Crown will be made available in most of Tractor Supply’s stores from Jan 27.

With the partnership, Tractor Supply will be able to offer a wider range of products — including Triple Crown Senior, Complete and Lite, and Safe Starch Fortified Forage. This move underscores management’s commitment toward providing premium quality products to its equine customers and improve their shopping experience.

Efforts to Enhance Customer Experience on Track

In order to enhance the shopping experience further, Tractor Supply is focused on integrating its physical and digital operations. In this regard, the company remains on track with the ‘ONETractor’ strategy that is aimed at connecting stores and online shopping. In sync with the initiative, the company selected Microsoft Corporation MSFT as its preferred and strategic cloud provider in an earlier development. This is likely to modernize Tractor Supply’s technology structure (including the website and the enterprise analytics platform).

Moreover, Tractor Supply is benefiting from capabilities like Stockyard Kiosk and mobile point-of-sale, the enhancement of the Tractor Supply credit card offering, and investment in its supply chain. Its omni-channel business is gaining from the combination of its Buy Online Pick Up in Store and direct delivery to store services.

The above-mentioned amenities help improve sales by encouraging customers to make additional purchases during store visits. Also, the company expects to drive comps by improving marketing and merchandising initiatives as well as supply-chain efficiencies.

All said, we hope that such well chalked out plans will help drive Tractor Supply’s top line and provide some cushion to the stock. Notably, shares of the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have dipped 18.8% in the past six months, wider than the industry’s decline of 10.8%.

Check Out These Solid Picks

DICK’S Sporting Goods DKS has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.7%. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hibbett Sports HIBB has a long-term earnings growth rate of 12.2%. It presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.