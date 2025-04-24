TRACTOR SUPPLY Earnings Results: $TSCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRACTOR SUPPLY ($TSCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, missing estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $3,466,950,000, missing estimates of $3,612,343,657 by $-145,393,657.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TSCO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TRACTOR SUPPLY Insider Trading Activity

TRACTOR SUPPLY insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106

COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198

KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176

MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472 .

. MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) sold 3,850 shares for an estimated $222,091

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRACTOR SUPPLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 551 institutional investors add shares of TRACTOR SUPPLY stock to their portfolio, and 485 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TRACTOR SUPPLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.