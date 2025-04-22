TRACTOR SUPPLY Earnings Preview: Recent $TSCO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRACTOR SUPPLY ($TSCO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,612,343,657 and earnings of $0.38 per share.
TRACTOR SUPPLY Insider Trading Activity
TRACTOR SUPPLY insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106
- COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198
- KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176
- MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472.
- MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) sold 3,850 shares for an estimated $222,091
TRACTOR SUPPLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 549 institutional investors add shares of TRACTOR SUPPLY stock to their portfolio, and 486 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NORGES BANK added 5,455,912 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,490,690
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,020,468 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,266,032
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 2,947,687 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,404,272
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,693,566 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,920,611
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,317,102 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,945,432
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,538,797 shares (-30.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $81,648,568
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,522,790 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,799,237
TRACTOR SUPPLY Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/09.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 01/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 11/07.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
