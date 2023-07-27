Tractor Supply Company Updates Guidance; Plans To Increase Annual Store Openings To 90 From 2025

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) said, for 2023, the company now expects earnings per share in a range of $10.20 - $10.40, revised from prior guidance range of $10.30 - $10.60. Net sales are now anticipated in a range of $14.8 billion - $14.9 billion, updated from previous guidance of $15.0 billion - $15.3 billion. Comparable store sales are now expected to grow in a range of 1.3% - 2.5%, updated from prior outlook range of 3.5% - 5.5%.

Tractor Supply Company said it is establishing a new target of 3,000 Tractor Supply stores in the U.S., an increase of 200 locations from its prior guidance. Additionally, the company anticipates accelerating its annual new store growth to approximately 90 stores per year beginning in 2025, with a step up to 80 new stores in 2024.

The company is also updating its real estate development and portfolio management strategy for its store real estate to include owned development and sale-leaseback capability. Tractor Supply Company currently expects executing a sale-leaseback transaction of new stores built under this program within a reasonable time after construction is completed.

Also, the company plans to periodically execute the sale-leaseback of its existing ownership of 117 stores to fund the cash required by the new development program and to capture the value of its existing real estate. For 2023, the company expects an after-tax benefit of approximately $0.20 of earnings per share anticipated in the second half of the year from the sale-leaseback of 10 to 15 stores. A similar benefit is anticipated to be achieved each year over the near term, the company noted.

Tractor Supply Company noted that its updated fiscal 2023 guidance includes the benefit of the sale-leaseback.

Second quarter earnings per share rose 8.5% to $3.83. Net sales rose 7.2% to $4.18 billion with comparable store sales increase of 2.5%.

