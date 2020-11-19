Dividends
TSCO

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 20, 2020

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $128.42, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSCO was $128.42, representing a -18.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $157.07 and a 101% increase over the 52 week low of $63.89.

TSCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). TSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.44. Zacks Investment Research reports TSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 42.83%, compared to an industry average of .9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TSCO as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)
  • VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
  • VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)
  • Schwab U.S. Mid Cap ETF (SCHM)
  • JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 32.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSCO at 4.04%.

