Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TSCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $226.33, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSCO was $226.33, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $230.87 and a 76.82% increase over the 52 week low of $128.

TSCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Carvana Co. (CVNA). TSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.84. Zacks Investment Research reports TSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.88%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tsco Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSCO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD)

Siren DIVCON Dividend Defender ETF (DFND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LEAD with an increase of 11.39% over the last 100 days. MOO has the highest percent weighting of TSCO at 4.12%.

