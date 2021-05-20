Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 21, 2021

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 48.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $180.54, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSCO was $180.54, representing a -10.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $200.75 and a 68.71% increase over the 52 week low of $107.01.

TSCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). TSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.22. Zacks Investment Research reports TSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.98%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSCO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HAP with an increase of 23.02% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of TSCO at 4.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.