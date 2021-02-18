Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSCO was $170.25, representing a -1.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $172.14 and a 166.47% increase over the 52 week low of $63.89.

TSCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). TSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.38. Zacks Investment Research reports TSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.93%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSCO as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOO with an increase of 30.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSCO at 3.48%.

