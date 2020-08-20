Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $153.92, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSCO was $153.92, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $155.25 and a 140.91% increase over the 52 week low of $63.89.

TSCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Home Depot, Inc. (HD) and Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW). TSCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.84. Zacks Investment Research reports TSCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 33.49%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSCO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSCO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (HAP)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 64.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSCO at 5.17%.

