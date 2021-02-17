Markets
TSCO

Tractor Supply Company To Acquire Orscheln Farm And Home - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has entered into an agreement to acquire Orscheln Farm and Home in an all-cash transaction for approximately $297 million, net of acquired estimated future tax benefits of $23 million. Orscheln Farm and Home is a farm and ranch retailer with 167 stores located in 11 states.

Tractor Supply said the company's preliminary estimates indicate the acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings per share upon closing. Tractor Supply plans to fund the acquisition through existing cash on hand.

