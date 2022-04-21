Markets
Tractor Supply Company Q1 Earnings And Revenue Up, Above Estimates; Backs Annual View

(RTTNews) - Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) on Thursday reported earnings of $187.23 million or $1.65 per share in the first quarter, higher than $181.35 million or $1.55 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter increased 8.3% to $3.024 billion from $2.792 billion last year.

On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter.

Comparable-store sales increased 5.2%, as compared to an increase of 38.6% in the prior year's first quarter. This was driven by comparable average ticket growth of 6.7% and a decline in comparable average transaction count of 1.4%.

Looking forward, the company reiterated its full-year outlook for EPS in the range of $9.20 - $9.50 and net sales in the range of $13.6 billion - $13.8 billion. The consensus estimate for EPS stands at $9.41 and for revenue is at $13.79 billion.

